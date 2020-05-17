Richard Tomaskovic, 73, from Winter Haven, Fla., passed away May 9, 2020.
He was born in Youngstown, Ohio, in 1946 to William and Lydia Tomaskovic. They moved the family to California and then later New Hampshire. After his travels he settled in Winter Haven, Fla.
Richard was a Vietnam Veteran in the U.S. Army. During his lifetime, he owned and operated several businesses. Early on, he worked in the steel mills in Ohio. He was also employed at Martin Marietta in Colorado. In his later career, he followed in his father's footsteps becoming a mail clerk and retiring from the United States Postal Service.
Richard was an avid chess player and loved to teach chess at the senior community center. He also enjoyed playing cribbage, scrabble, and crossword puzzles. He loved and cherished his sport cars.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents William and Lydia. Richard is survived by his son, Nickolai Tomaskovic; sisters, Teresa Dietz, April Sargent (Michael); brother, William (Mary); and several nieces and nephews.
Richard is loved by many and his friendly personality and joking spirit will be missed dearly.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org
Services will be scheduled at a later time at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla.
Arrangements by www.oakridgefuneralcare.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 17, 2020.