Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 Memorial service 7:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104

DEERFIELD - Richard V. Poisson, 73, of Deerfield, died peacefully on Sept. 1, 2019, in his residence surrounded by his loving family after a period of declining health.



Born on Aug. 6, 1946, he was the son of the late Alphonse and Rose (Janelle) Poisson.



He graduated from Manchester High School West.



Richard served with the 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery, of the New Hampshire Army National Guard, Manchester, activated to service in Vietnam from September 1968 to August 1969. He was honorably discharged as a specialist.



He worked many years as a building contractor and driver. Before retiring in 2010, he worked 12 years as a driver for Pinard Waste Systems.



Richard was a hard worker. He was a generous, selfless, and humble man who enjoyed living a simple life and would help anyone, at any time. He had a great sense of humor and was always the life of the party. In his spare time, Richard enjoyed riding his motorcycle, hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors. His grandchildren were his greatest joy and spending time with them was most important to him. Above all, he will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, cousin, uncle, and friend.



Family includes his beloved wife of 49 years, Constance P. (Houle) Poisson of Deerfield; three children, Jeffrey R. Poisson and wife Tamara of Deerfield, Tammy D. Browne and husband Joseph of Deerfield, and Shauna I. Brown and husband Nathan of Deerfield; six grandchildren, Morgan, Nathan, Logan, Taryn, Madison and Hannah; two sisters, Irene Wright of New Boston, and Pauline Levesque of Nashua; two brothers, Maurice Poisson and wife Denise of Florida, and Edward Poisson and wife Patricia of Manchester; his mother-in-law, Pauline Houle of Goffstown; sisters and brothers-in-law; and nieces, nephews and cousins.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Roger Poisson.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday, Sept. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. with a memorial service beginning promptly at 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. Burial with military honors will take place at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , Queen City Chapter #18, 251 Maple St., Manchester, N.H. 03103.



To leave a message of condolence, please visit







