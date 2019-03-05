Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard W. Gage. View Sign





Richard was born Oct. 20, 1938, in Goffstown, and was the son of Harry and Grace Gage. He was raised and educated in Goffstown and graduated from the Manchester Technical College.



Richard was employed for many years by Hitchiner Mfg. Company of Milford, and was a veteran of the



Richard is survived by his wife, Ruth and her three children, John Sturtevant and his wife Angela and Ruth's grandson, Jack of Wrentham, Nancy and her husband Michael Dionne and Ruth's granddaughter Katie of Gainsville, Ga., and Sheri and her husband Keith Bernard of Dunbarton. Richard also leaves behind a nephew, Jim Gage and his wife Maureen of Goffstown, and two nieces, Teresa A. Gage and Mary S. Sullivan and her husband Michael; and many grand nieces and nephews.



He was the brother of the late Edward Gage.



Richard had a fondness for long-haired Chihuahuas and owned many with his wife Ruth and former wife Connie. He is survived by one female Chihuahua named Comet.



SERVICES: Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Wednesday, March 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South St., Wrentham, Mass. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 1 p.m. Burial in New Hampshire will take place in the spring.



