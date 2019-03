Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Richard W. Houle 74 of Manchester, NH passed away peacefully on Wednesday February 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.



Born in Manchester, NH, he was the son of the late Gerard Houle and Gertrude (Gagnon) Houle. He graduated from West High School, in Manchester, NH, he then entered the Air Force and received an honorable discharge in 1967.



Richard then worked for many New England paving companies and sold Christmas trees for thirty years.



During his illness he was always very strong, all his doctors and nurses did everything they could to give him more time with his family. Weekends were always fun with his grandchildren, he treasured every moment with them.



In Richard's spare time he enjoyed fishing and golfing, he missed the days when he golfed with his brother Ray and brother in law Bill. Richard will always be known as a loyal Patriots fan.



Richard was predeceased by his brother Raymond Houle and Norman Houle



Richard will be missed and is loved by all but his heart belonged with his wife Maureen of 50 years the love of his life. His children, son Scott, two daughters Kimberly Pare' and her husband Kevin, Brandi Beleski and her husband Jeffrey, and grandchildren Hannah, Sarah, Joshua, Tyler, and Kayley, his two sisters Lorraine Zimarowski and her husband Bill, and Lucille Kocsis. He was very much loved and will be so missed by all.



The Funeral Mass for Richard will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 10:00 am at The Parish of Transfiguration, immediately following the service there will be a interment at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester, NH.



Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements.







243 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 03104

Funeral Home Details

