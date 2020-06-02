Richard (Dick) W. Papp, 87, of Manchester, NH passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020, after a period of declining health.
Dick was born on November 23, 1932, in Bridgeport, CT to the late William and Mary Papp. He grew up in Fairfield, CT, graduated from Fairfield Preparatory School, received bachelor's degrees from both Fairfield University and St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, Nova Scotia, and attended Dalhousie Medical School.
Intent on being a physician, his plans changed when he met, Janet Gillis, from Sydney, Nova Scotia, during his time in Antigonish. After marrying in April 1961, Dick and Janet settled initially in Massachusetts and then his career took the family to Manchester, NH-a place Dick and Janet loved for its beauty and changing seasons. Dick's passion for medicine led him to a 30-year career as a successful pharmaceutical sales representative with E.R. Squibb and Sons (now Bristol Myers Squibb), rising to membership in the esteemed Hakeem Honor Society which recognized the top sales reps in the country.
A long-time communicant of St. Pius X Church, Dick was devoted to his faith and family. As a first-generation college graduate from hard-working Hungarian parents, he was passionate about the opportunities that education provides, and instilled a love of learning and the importance of working hard in his kids. He was fortunate to raise four children with Janet and find love again after Janet's early passing in his marriage to Priscilla Clougherty-Papp, who was widowed at a young age with four children of her own. Dick and Priscilla loved to travel and enjoyed attending their kids' and grandkids' sporting and school events.
Dick was an avid, life-long golfer. He had a sharp memory and a quick wit, and loved big-band music, a good meal, a great time and a strong Manhattan. He had an infectious laugh that would instantly make those around him smile. He was loved dearly by his family, including his nieces and nephews in Connecticut and Nova Scotia who have wonderful memories of many fun-filled family get-togethers with their "Uncle Ritchie."
Dick is survived by his wife of nearly 26 years, Priscilla (Skrzyszowski) Clougherty. He was predeceased by his wife of 29 years, Janet (Gillis) Papp, the mother of his children: son William (Bill) and wife Marie, daughters Mary-Jo Boisvert and husband Timothy; Kathryn (Katie) Fitzgerald; and Julie Papp and husband David Haywood. His step-children include: Timothy Clougherty and wife Deanna; Angela Lyman; Eileen Vlieger and husband Matthew; and Brian Clougherty and wife Megan. Dick's grandchildren include: Olivia Papp, Ben Papp, Maggie Boisvert, Jack Fitzgerald, Grace Haywood, Meaghan Clougherty, Declan Clougherty, Nora Vlieger, Nicholas Vlieger, Shaeleigh Lyman, John Clougherty, and Fiona Clougherty. Dick was also predeceased by his brothers Ronald Papp and Robert Papp.
The family wishes to thank the staff at The Manor at Birch Hill Terrace for the kind and compassionate care they provided to Dick over the past several weeks.
A private service was held at Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dick's name can be made to the Birch Hill Terrace Benevolent Fund, 200 Alliance Way, Manchester, NH 03102.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 2, 2020.