Service Information Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, Inc. 285 Manchester Street Manchester , NH 03103-5210 (603)-624-4845

Richard W. (Dick) Watson of Bedford, NH passed away on December 11, 2019 at Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown, NH.



Born in Manchester NH on November 16, 1931. He was the son of the late Ralph O. Watson and Bertha M. Watson. He graduated from Manchester West High School in 1950 and began working for the family business, C.W. Watson and Sons, Inc. until his retirement.



Dick served in the NH Army National Guard as a Sergeant E7. He was a Past Commander of the Masonic Temple and a Shriner. A member of the American Legion, Henry J. Sweeney Post #2 for 65 years and a member of the Raphael Social Club.



An avid gardener and kept his garden "picture perfect". His joy was growing tomatoes and other vegetables for his family, friends and neighbors. He loved music and enjoyed listening to many different artists with his wife while playing cards. He was a devoted, loving and caring husband, father and friend.



He was predeceased by his loving wife Mary A. Watson of 59 years who passed away in 2018. Family members include his daughter, LuAnn Watson and boyfriend Jeff Clark of Manchester, NH. A son, Rick Watson and his wife Hope of Goffstown, NH. A brother Robert Watson of Bedford, NH and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.



Our family would like to thank the staff at Hillsborough County Nursing Home for their outstanding care kindness and respect.



Per Dad's wishes there will be no services. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The , 225 No. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.



The Durning,Bykowski and Young Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.



