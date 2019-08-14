Guest Book View Sign Service Information Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, Inc. 285 Manchester Street Manchester , NH 03103-5210 (603)-624-4845 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, Inc. 285 Manchester Street Manchester , NH 03103-5210 View Map Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, Inc. 285 Manchester Street Manchester , NH 03103-5210 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Richard W. Horne Sr., 84, of Florida, formerly of Manchester, passed away Aug. 12, 2019, after a brief illness.



He was the beloved husband of Roberta (Lecuyer) Horne with whom he shard 50 years of marriage before her passing in 2004.



Born in Manchester on Dec. 11, 1934, he was the son of the late Herbert G. Horne Sr. and Bernice (Charron) Horne.



In 1954, he graduated from Manchester High School West.



Richard was a member of the Teamsters Local 686, board of directors and shop steward for Sunbeam Bakery and Wonder Bread. After retiring, he worked as a school bus driver.



He was instrumental in starting the Catholic War Vets (CWV) Baseball League in the Manchester area. He enjoyed fishing, horseshoes, and going to Florida. Florida was his happy place. He was a passionate fan of both the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots, although above all he enjoyed spending time with his family.



Family members include his sons, Richard W. Horne Jr. and his wife Carlene, and Timothy Horne and his wife Laurie; his daughters, Melanie Huberty and her husband Jeff, Jennifer Perdue and her husband Chris, Mary Beth Soterion and her husband Kevin, Angela Makin and her husband Karl and the late Tami Bellemore-Malkin and her husband Neil; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; his brother, Herbert G. Horne Jr. and the late Barbara Kuhn; and nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Aug. 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. in Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, 285 Manchester St., corner of Beech Street, Manchester.



A celebration of life is planned for Friday, Aug. 16, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Raphael's food pantry.



