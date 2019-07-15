DEDHAM, Mass. - Richard Winneg, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
He was the beloved son of the late Benjamin and Martha (Bass) Winneg.
Family members include his wife of 60 years, Frances (Mallen) Winneg; his children, Neal Winneg and his wife Clea of Boston, Robert Winneg and his wife Caroline of Sudbury, and Douglas Winneg and his wife Suzanne of Wellesley; and his grandchildren, Benjamin, Anna, Nathan, Samuel, Max and Jacob.
He was predeceased by his siblings, Harvey Winneg, Herbert Winneg, Eugene Winneg and Leona Worobey.
SERVICES: A funeral service is planned for Tuesday, July 16, at 10:30 a.m. in Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., Canton. Interment will follow in Agudas Achim Cemetery, 1000 Pearl St., Brockton.
Memorial observances are Tuesday, July 16, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Beal Family Chapel, NewBridge on the Charles, 5000 Great Meadow Road, Dedham, and at the home of Douglas Winneg on Wednesday, July 17, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to NewBridge on the Charles, 5000 Great Meadow Road, Dedham, Mass. 02026.
Published in Union Leader on July 15, 2019