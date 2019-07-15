Richard Winneg (1928 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Winneg.
Service Information
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA
02021
(781)-828-6990
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Beal Family Chapel, NewBridge on the Charles
5000 Great Meadow Road
Dedham, MA
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
home of Douglas Winneg
Obituary
Send Flowers

DEDHAM, Mass. - Richard Winneg, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

He was the beloved son of the late Benjamin and Martha (Bass) Winneg.

Family members include his wife of 60 years, Frances (Mallen) Winneg; his children, Neal Winneg and his wife Clea of Boston, Robert Winneg and his wife Caroline of Sudbury, and Douglas Winneg and his wife Suzanne of Wellesley; and his grandchildren, Benjamin, Anna, Nathan, Samuel, Max and Jacob.

He was predeceased by his siblings, Harvey Winneg, Herbert Winneg, Eugene Winneg and Leona Worobey.

.

SERVICES: A funeral service is planned for Tuesday, July 16, at 10:30 a.m. in Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., Canton. Interment will follow in Agudas Achim Cemetery, 1000 Pearl St., Brockton.

Memorial observances are Tuesday, July 16, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Beal Family Chapel, NewBridge on the Charles, 5000 Great Meadow Road, Dedham, and at the home of Douglas Winneg on Wednesday, July 17, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to NewBridge on the Charles, 5000 Great Meadow Road, Dedham, Mass. 02026.

logo
Published in Union Leader on July 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.