  • "May the angels in heaven gently sing his soul to rest."
    - Melissa Ward
    - Denise Caperci
    - Macey Sprague
    - Lauri & Mike Caikauskas
    - Sharon Simpkiss
Phaneuf Funeral Homes
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-5777
Service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
Service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:30 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
Service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:30 PM
South Side Tavern
1279 S Willow St
Manchester, NH
Ricky Allen Simpkiss, Jr., 24, of Manchester, passed away on February 10, 2020.

Born in Manchester, he is the son of Ricky A. Simpkiss, Sr. and Melissa (Betsakos) Simpkiss. Raised and educated in Manchester, Ricky was a graduate of Memorial High School. Recently, he was employed as a mail handler with the United States Postal Service.

A beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, Ricky's family was paramount in his life. The son of a Marine, Ricky was a proud American patriot. A self-proclaimed "New Hampshire Redneck", Ricky loved listening to country music and exploring the outdoors. He especially enjoyed mudding and fishing with friends and family. He was a big gamer and loved computers. Ricky will be best remembered for his love of his family and country.

In addition to his parents, Ricky is survived by his three sisters, Genie Simpkiss of Manchester, Deanna Simpkiss of Easton, MA, and Victoria Bayram-Simpkiss of Manchester; four nephews, two nieces, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family and friends. Ricky also leaves behind his best friend and love, Stephanie Hackett of Methuen and her daughter, Lilly, who Ricky absolutely adored.

ARRANGEMENTS: His Memorial Gathering will be held in the Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, on Sunday, February 23, from 1:00 to 3:00P.M. with a Memorial Service at 2:30P.M. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Ricky's memory to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 199 Water St., 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038 or at www.afsp.org. To view Ricky's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
