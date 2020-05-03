Rijiena Arinyo Rongieu
"Therefore I say to you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or what you will drink; nor about your body, what you will put on. Is not life more than food and the body more than clothing?"....Mark 6:25
Manchester- Rijiena Arinyo Rongieu, 44, died April 24, 2020 as result of an automobile accident. She was born in Wau, South Sudan on January 1, 1976 the four of ten children to Arinyo and Ana.
Rijiena in Wau, South Sudan throughout her early youth attended an all girls elementary school, but because of financial difficulties back at home, there weren't many options available for her. Although she wasn't able to continue her education, she managed to strive throughout her whole life in being educated in a way in which she could give what she learned back to others. Those who have influenced her in her own life are obscure even to her family members, but the honesty she has voiced among all those in our life is something that genuinely stays within the hearts of all of those who have listened to her.
After settling in with her husband, Jozef, and their five children in Manchester, she became a custodian at Jewett Elementary and then McLaughlin Middle School of the Manchester School District. In the last two remaining years of her life she worked as custodian in Barka Elementary school for the Derry School District.
Rijiena was a very social and active person in the Sudanese and various communities throughout Manchester.
The delightfulness, consideration, and involvement she put unto helping others will be very well remembered by her family, friends, and community. Family members include her parents, husband, Jozef Beda Jolo, two sons Beda and David, 3 daughters, Anjea, Neveen, Ana, her brothers and sister.
Services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.
J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements..
Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Brown Ave.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral home to defray funeral expenses. For future information and online guestbook please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 3, 2020.