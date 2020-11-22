Riki Paul Humboldt was born on November the 28th,1948 in Cleveland, Ohio to Susan Louise Mack and Roland Humboldt. To some he was known as the most interesting man in the world, to others he was known as a spirited adventurer, sculptor, explorer and intellectual philosopher capable of covering many topics. It is hard to sum up this enigma, he was truly a once in a Blue Moon human being, passing on October 31st, 2020.
Rik truly epitomized what is possible for the human spirit with a BIG dream and lifetime fascination and passion. He was no stranger to survival and thrived with Cancer for over 7 years, traveling and choosing life on his terms until his last breath.
He leaves behind his ex-wife and friend to the end, Susan Crush-Russell; son, Aureus Von Humboldt; daughter-in-law, Kristin Humboldt; a granddaughter; Gwendolyn; nieces, Lauren River Atkins, Marl Atkins, Deanna McMannus, Boon Dog, and Hoagy Carmichael the Canary. Riki considered the world to be his family, so you could say he is leaving us all behind.
He leaves a legacy of shapes as a master Geodesic Dome Builder and lifelong student of Buckminster Fuller. His commitment and passion to shapes and all things geometric and alternative in nature have led some to call him the Wizard Alchemist and Master of the Universal Art of Sacred Geometry. He was loved by all who knew him and will be dearly missed by all those he touched during his life. His granddaughter loved listening to his stories, reading books with and to him, and will fondly remember his sweetness, patience and gentle laugh.
His final wisdom was summed up beautifully in a video that was sent to me by his friend.
"Love yourself, find people you love and pass that on to them, find something you love to do and go do it man, go do it. Life is Good!"
ARRANGER: A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at the NH Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy, Boscawen, New Hampshire on Monday, November 23 at 1:00P.M. A Celebration of Life is being planned for the spring with details to be announced in the future. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, Manchester. To view Riki's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com
