Rita Anna Neal (Fiebelkorn), 94, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a period of declining health. Rita entered this world in the Roaring Twenties and almost a century later decided it was time to move on.
Born in Cambridge, MA on May 26, 1925, she was the daughter of Otto and Frieda Fiebelkorn.
In 1955, she married her husband Stanley Neal, and together they raised two daughters, Sharon McConnell and Michele McSmith.
Rita was an avid reader her entire life. Her favorite pastimes included watching TV, especially her beloved Patriots, playing Words with Friends on her iPad, and attending weekly bingo at the local senior center.
Rita will be fondly remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, brother Walter Fiebelkorn, sister and brother-in-law Charlotte and Joseph McCloud, and husband.
Family members include her daughters, son-in-law Kingston Owens, granddaughters Sara McSmith and Laura Owens, grandsons Jake McConnell and Luke McConnell, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 19, 2020