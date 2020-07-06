Rita C. Therrien, 92, also affectionately known as Memere, resident of Milford, NH died on July 3, 2020 at the Community Hospice House, Merrimack, NH.
Rita was born in Nashua, NH on August 5, 1927, a daughter of Oscar and Alice (Pontebriant) Calawa. Rita was raised and educated in Nashua, NH. She made her home in Milford and Amherst for more than 50 years. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard O. Therrien; and grandson, Travis Drouin.
She had been employed by the Town of Milford as an administrative assistant for the Department of Public Works for many years.
Rita enjoyed playing cards, dominoes, cribbage and traveling. She was a communicant of St. Patrick's Church, Milford and a member of the Rosary Altar Society. In addition, Rita was a member of Harley Sanford Post #4368 VFW Auxiliary, Milford and she also spent many countless hours volunteering for the Share Program.
She was a loving mother, a devoted grandmother and great grandmother whose greatest joy came from spending time with her family.
Family members include her daughter and son-in-law, Joan and Dana McLaughlin of New Boston, NH; two grandchildren, Melissa Dougherty and her husband Matthew of Hollis, NH, Adam Drouin and his wife Chrissy of Milford, NH; five great grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Germain and James Hill of Rochester, NY; and several nieces and nephews.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 8th at 10:00 am in St. Patrick's Church, 34 Amherst Street, Milford. Burial will follow in North Yard Cemetery, North River Road, Milford. Those attending are asked to adhere to current guidelines by wearing a mask and observing social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Home Health & Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054, f/b/o Community Hospice House. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com