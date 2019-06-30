Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita Claire Tamulonis. View Sign Service Information Fournier-Hale Funeral Home - North Woodstock 144 Main Street P.O. Box 572 North Woodstock , NH 03262 (603)-745-3925 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Fournier-Hale Funeral Home - North Woodstock 144 Main Street P.O. Box 572 North Woodstock , NH 03262 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Joseph Church Lincoln , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rita C. Tamulonis, 100, of Hanson Farm Road passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Littleton Regional Hospital in Littleton, N.H., surrounded by her loving family.



Born on December 15, 1918, in Nashua, N.H., she was the daughter of John and Anna (Zurlys) Grigas.



Rita grew up in Lowell, Mass., and was a graduate of St. Francis Academy in Pittsburgh, Pa. She then attended The University of Detroit and Marygrove College in Detroit.



On September 1, 1941, she married Walter W. Tamulonis. They were wed 56 years until his passing in 1997.



In earlier years, she was employed by Raytheon in the Cost Accounting Department and then served over 20 years as a first grade teacher with the city of Lowell schools. During her years in Lowell, she organized the neighborhood craft club for the Morningside Drive area.



In retirement, she lived in Pinellas Park, Fla., and Gilford, N.H., prior to settling in Lincoln.



She enjoyed traveling and in April 2018 was awarded the Boston Cane Award from the Town of Lincoln.



Besides her husband, she is predeceased by a son John (2017) and two sisters Ruth Connors and Clare Evpak.



She leaves four sons: Richard (Karen) Seabeck, Wash., Charles (Linda) Lowell, Mass., Joseph (Donna) of Woodstock, N.H., and Michael (Jessica) Lincoln, N.H.; a daughter, Ann Bornkessel of Indiatlantic, Fla.; 20 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; a niece and a nephew.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 1, at Fournier-Hale Funeral Home, 144 Main Street, No. Woodstock, NH.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at St. Joseph Church in Lincoln, N.H. Burial will be at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery in Hudson, N.H.



Online guestbook at

Rita C. Tamulonis, 100, of Hanson Farm Road passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Littleton Regional Hospital in Littleton, N.H., surrounded by her loving family.Born on December 15, 1918, in Nashua, N.H., she was the daughter of John and Anna (Zurlys) Grigas.Rita grew up in Lowell, Mass., and was a graduate of St. Francis Academy in Pittsburgh, Pa. She then attended The University of Detroit and Marygrove College in Detroit.On September 1, 1941, she married Walter W. Tamulonis. They were wed 56 years until his passing in 1997.In earlier years, she was employed by Raytheon in the Cost Accounting Department and then served over 20 years as a first grade teacher with the city of Lowell schools. During her years in Lowell, she organized the neighborhood craft club for the Morningside Drive area.In retirement, she lived in Pinellas Park, Fla., and Gilford, N.H., prior to settling in Lincoln.She enjoyed traveling and in April 2018 was awarded the Boston Cane Award from the Town of Lincoln.Besides her husband, she is predeceased by a son John (2017) and two sisters Ruth Connors and Clare Evpak.She leaves four sons: Richard (Karen) Seabeck, Wash., Charles (Linda) Lowell, Mass., Joseph (Donna) of Woodstock, N.H., and Michael (Jessica) Lincoln, N.H.; a daughter, Ann Bornkessel of Indiatlantic, Fla.; 20 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; a niece and a nephew.SERVICES: Calling hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 1, at Fournier-Hale Funeral Home, 144 Main Street, No. Woodstock, NH.A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at St. Joseph Church in Lincoln, N.H. Burial will be at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery in Hudson, N.H.Online guestbook at www.fournier-hale.com Published in Union Leader on June 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close