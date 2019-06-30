Rita C. Tamulonis, 100, of Hanson Farm Road passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Littleton Regional Hospital in Littleton, N.H., surrounded by her loving family.
Born on December 15, 1918, in Nashua, N.H., she was the daughter of John and Anna (Zurlys) Grigas.
Rita grew up in Lowell, Mass., and was a graduate of St. Francis Academy in Pittsburgh, Pa. She then attended The University of Detroit and Marygrove College in Detroit.
On September 1, 1941, she married Walter W. Tamulonis. They were wed 56 years until his passing in 1997.
In earlier years, she was employed by Raytheon in the Cost Accounting Department and then served over 20 years as a first grade teacher with the city of Lowell schools. During her years in Lowell, she organized the neighborhood craft club for the Morningside Drive area.
In retirement, she lived in Pinellas Park, Fla., and Gilford, N.H., prior to settling in Lincoln.
She enjoyed traveling and in April 2018 was awarded the Boston Cane Award from the Town of Lincoln.
Besides her husband, she is predeceased by a son John (2017) and two sisters Ruth Connors and Clare Evpak.
She leaves four sons: Richard (Karen) Seabeck, Wash., Charles (Linda) Lowell, Mass., Joseph (Donna) of Woodstock, N.H., and Michael (Jessica) Lincoln, N.H.; a daughter, Ann Bornkessel of Indiatlantic, Fla.; 20 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; a niece and a nephew.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 1, at Fournier-Hale Funeral Home, 144 Main Street, No. Woodstock, NH.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at St. Joseph Church in Lincoln, N.H. Burial will be at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery in Hudson, N.H.
Published in Union Leader on June 30, 2019