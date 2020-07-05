1/1
Rita D. Phaneuf
1932 - 2020
Rita D. Phaneuf, 88, (who declared she was 26 until her dying day), beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, died peacefully at home on June 29th, 2020, surrounded by family. Rita was a Manchester native, born February 18th, 1932 to Anne Marie "Annie" (Bilodeau) Nault and Wilfred "Willie" J. Nault.

Rita will be deeply missed by her surviving children: Joseph P. Phaneuf Jr. and wife Holleen M. (Demers) Phaneuf of Portage, PA; Denise C. Morgan-Coleman and husband James R. Coleman of Manchester; daughter-in-law, Suzanne "Sue" R. (Laurendeau) Phaneuf, of Goffstown; and Paul E. Phaneuf of Manchester.

She is also survived by her grandchildren: Shelly (Gabert) Bookhammer (husband William "Bill"); Jason Phaneuf (wife Adriana Fernandez); Dyanna Phaneuf (fiancee Tim George); NH State Senator Jon Morgan (wife Katie Quigley); Marc Morgan (fiancee Jacqui Cooper); Natalie (Coleman) Buelvas; James Coleman Jr.; Timothy McLaughlin; David Jobin; Kassandra Phaneuf; and Alysha (Phaneuf) LaRocque; and by three sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law.

She was predeceased by her doting husband, Joseph P. Phaneuf Sr., her two children Fernande Phaneuf and Robert "Bob" Phaneuf, her parents, her 9 siblings.

Rita sang in the Notre Dame Choir for 13 years and the Diocesan Choir for 9 years. She enjoyed playing the piano for family and friends.

Calling hours are Sunday July 12 from 2 to 5 PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday morning July 13 at 10:00 in St. Pius Church. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. To view an Online Tribute, read the full obituary, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.

Please note current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.


Published in Union Leader on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
JUL
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
