Rita D. Phaneuf, 88, (who declared she was 26 until her dying day), beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, died peacefully at home on June 29th, 2020, surrounded by family. Rita was a Manchester native, born February 18th, 1932 to Anne Marie "Annie" (Bilodeau) Nault and Wilfred "Willie" J. Nault.
Rita will be deeply missed by her surviving children: Joseph P. Phaneuf Jr. and wife Holleen M. (Demers) Phaneuf of Portage, PA; Denise C. Morgan-Coleman and husband James R. Coleman of Manchester; daughter-in-law, Suzanne "Sue" R. (Laurendeau) Phaneuf, of Goffstown; and Paul E. Phaneuf of Manchester.
She is also survived by her grandchildren: Shelly (Gabert) Bookhammer (husband William "Bill"); Jason Phaneuf (wife Adriana Fernandez); Dyanna Phaneuf (fiancee Tim George); NH State Senator Jon Morgan (wife Katie Quigley); Marc Morgan (fiancee Jacqui Cooper); Natalie (Coleman) Buelvas; James Coleman Jr.; Timothy McLaughlin; David Jobin; Kassandra Phaneuf; and Alysha (Phaneuf) LaRocque; and by three sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law.
She was predeceased by her doting husband, Joseph P. Phaneuf Sr., her two children Fernande Phaneuf and Robert "Bob" Phaneuf, her parents, her 9 siblings.
Rita sang in the Notre Dame Choir for 13 years and the Diocesan Choir for 9 years. She enjoyed playing the piano for family and friends.
Calling hours are Sunday July 12 from 2 to 5 PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday morning July 13 at 10:00 in St. Pius Church. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. To view an Online Tribute, read the full obituary, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net
.
Please note current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.