Rita E. Noel, 93 of Bedford and formerly of Nashua, passed away on May 17, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19.
She was born on May 25th, 1926 in Nashua to the late Joseph T. and Laura (Gilbert) Bechard, was educated in local schools and graduated from Nashua High School.
In her youth she worked at 20th Century Stores and behind the soda fountain at Roland's Variety where she met the love of her life, Laurent A. "Larry" Noel. They were married at St. Louis de Gonzague Church in Nashua on October 12, 1950 and shared 55 wonderful years together before his passing in 2005. They were inseparable and even shared the same birthday. Together they raised four children, Denise and Leon who predeceased her and Raymond and Marie who survive her. One of nine children, Rita was also predeceased by brothers Robert, Albert and Arthur Bechard and by sisters Irene Bois, Lea Jean and Theresa Tremblay.
Rita was a quiet, reserved, and faithful woman. Her life was centered around her family, always extending a warm and loving welcome to her children and grandchildren who will miss her dearly. She was an amazing cook and it will be impossible to mimic her famous fudge which she shared with everyone she loved.
She is survived by her brother Charles Bechard and her sister Rachel Othot of Nashua, son Raymond Noel and his wife Jacqueline of Bedford, daughter Marie Riddell and husband Bryan also of Bedford, daughter-in-law Priscilla Noel of Hudson and grandchildren Michael & Timothy Riddell and Ashley, Taylor, Jocelyn & Brandon Noel. She was thrilled to recently welcome her first great-grandchild, Leon into the family.
Due to the recent public health crisis, there are no services. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers and for those who wish, memorial donations in Rita's memory can be made to Brookhaven Hospice, 2 Bedford Farms Drive, Suite 105, Bedford, NH 03110 or to the NH Food Bank, 700 East Industrial Park Drive, Manchester, NH 03109.
The family wishes to express its most sincere gratitude to the courageous and dedicated caregivers at Bedford Falls and Brookhaven Hospice for the truly exceptional care they provided to our mother. Arrangements entrusted to ROCHETTE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 21 Kinsley Street, Nashua, NH. To leave an online condolence, story, or message please visit www.ANCTIL-ROCHETTE.com
Published in Union Leader on May 20, 2020.