Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MERRIMACK - Rita F. Lussier, 88, of Merrimack, died February 14, 2019, at Courville of Nashua, surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Lowell, MA on August 12, 1930, she was the daughter of Odilon and Yvonne (Richard) Boucher. She was a graduate of St. Joseph High School, Lowell, MA, and was a resident of Manchester for many years. She then worked as a rate clerk in the trucking industry for many years and retired in 1995 from Manchester Motor Freight.



Rita was a very happy, fun loving person who was always smiling and laughing. She enjoyed playing board games, cards and dice. She loved her grandchildren, and enjoyed spoiling all of them. It was easy to see that she was happiest when surrounded by her family. Above all, she will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.



Rita was predeceased by her beloved husband of 65 years, Richard V. Lussier in 2016.



Family members include four daughters, Elaine Shea and husband James of Euless, TX, Jeannette Lussier and husband Valentine Connell of Conway, SC, Lisa Baron and husband Richard of Weare, and Linda Provencher and husband Donald of Merrimack, NH; three sons, Normand Lussier and wife Sharon of Palm Bay, FL, Raymond Lussier and wife JoAnne of Weare, and Richard Lussier and wife Gale of N. Myrtle Beach, SC; eighteen grandchildren; over twenty great and great great grandchildren; one sister, Doris Wideback of Hudson; and many nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7â€¯p.m. on Monday at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10â€¯a.m. on Tuesday at Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Elm St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow in the mausoleum at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Rd., Manchester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . To leave a message of condolence, please visit







MERRIMACK - Rita F. Lussier, 88, of Merrimack, died February 14, 2019, at Courville of Nashua, surrounded by her loving family.Born in Lowell, MA on August 12, 1930, she was the daughter of Odilon and Yvonne (Richard) Boucher. She was a graduate of St. Joseph High School, Lowell, MA, and was a resident of Manchester for many years. She then worked as a rate clerk in the trucking industry for many years and retired in 1995 from Manchester Motor Freight.Rita was a very happy, fun loving person who was always smiling and laughing. She enjoyed playing board games, cards and dice. She loved her grandchildren, and enjoyed spoiling all of them. It was easy to see that she was happiest when surrounded by her family. Above all, she will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.Rita was predeceased by her beloved husband of 65 years, Richard V. Lussier in 2016.Family members include four daughters, Elaine Shea and husband James of Euless, TX, Jeannette Lussier and husband Valentine Connell of Conway, SC, Lisa Baron and husband Richard of Weare, and Linda Provencher and husband Donald of Merrimack, NH; three sons, Normand Lussier and wife Sharon of Palm Bay, FL, Raymond Lussier and wife JoAnne of Weare, and Richard Lussier and wife Gale of N. Myrtle Beach, SC; eighteen grandchildren; over twenty great and great great grandchildren; one sister, Doris Wideback of Hudson; and many nieces and nephews.SERVICES: Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7â€¯p.m. on Monday at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10â€¯a.m. on Tuesday at Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Elm St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow in the mausoleum at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Rd., Manchester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Lambert Funeral Home

1799 Elm St

Manchester , NH 03104

603-625-6951 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Feb. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close