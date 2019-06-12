MANCHESTER - Rita G. (Plourde) Doucette, 93, of Manchester, passed away on June 8, 2019, in Mount Carmel Nursing Home.
Born in Manchester on Sept. 16, 1925, she was the daughter of Donat and Alma (Gaudreault) Plourde. She was a lifelong Manchester resident.
She was a wonderful cleaner and spent most of her career working in the housekeeping department at Catholic Medical Center.
She was predeceased by her husband, Paul Doucette in 1989; and by several brothers and sisters.
Family members include a niece, Muriel Morin and her husband John and their son Brian, along with cousins.
.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 12:45 p.m. from Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial will be at a later date in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
To view an online tribute, send condolences to the family or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on June 12, 2019