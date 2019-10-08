Guest Book View Sign Service Information Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, Inc. 21 Kinsley Street Nashua , NH 03060-3844 (603)-883-3041 Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Rita G. Poliquin passed away peacefully on Oct. 7, 2019, with her loving family by her side.



She was born on Feb. 10, 1927.



Rita was married to her husband Gerard until his passing in 1998. In addition, she was predeceased by her sisters, Yvonne, Jan and Rollande; and her brothers, Bob and Roger.



Before retiring, Rita worked many years for Sprague Electric.



Rita truly enjoyed getting together with her sisters and especially when they would play cards together laughing and giggling the whole night. She made great memories vacationing at Hampton Beach with Gerry and her sisters Jan and Lillian and their families. Perhaps her proudest moment was studying for and getting her driver's license at the age of 71.



Family members include her sister, Lillian and her husband Norman; and nieces and nephews.



The family would like to extend its gratitude to the staff at Rosehaven in Merrimack, the staff at Maple Leaf and the Manchester VNA for the loving care that they provided.



.



SERVICES: Visitation for family only is Thursday, Oct. 10, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, 21 Kinsley St., Nashua. A private service is planned for 2:30 p.m. in the funeral home followed by burial in St. Louis Cemetery, Nashua.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VNA of Southern NH, 1070 Holt Ave., Unit 4, Manchester, N.H., 03109.



To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit

MANCHESTER - Rita G. Poliquin passed away peacefully on Oct. 7, 2019, with her loving family by her side.She was born on Feb. 10, 1927.Rita was married to her husband Gerard until his passing in 1998. In addition, she was predeceased by her sisters, Yvonne, Jan and Rollande; and her brothers, Bob and Roger.Before retiring, Rita worked many years for Sprague Electric.Rita truly enjoyed getting together with her sisters and especially when they would play cards together laughing and giggling the whole night. She made great memories vacationing at Hampton Beach with Gerry and her sisters Jan and Lillian and their families. Perhaps her proudest moment was studying for and getting her driver's license at the age of 71.Family members include her sister, Lillian and her husband Norman; and nieces and nephews.The family would like to extend its gratitude to the staff at Rosehaven in Merrimack, the staff at Maple Leaf and the Manchester VNA for the loving care that they provided.SERVICES: Visitation for family only is Thursday, Oct. 10, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, 21 Kinsley St., Nashua. A private service is planned for 2:30 p.m. in the funeral home followed by burial in St. Louis Cemetery, Nashua.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VNA of Southern NH, 1070 Holt Ave., Unit 4, Manchester, N.H., 03109.To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.anctil-rochette.com Published in Union Leader on Oct. 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close