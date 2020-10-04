On Friday, September 25th, 2020, Rita June Mondoux passed peacefully at her home in Milbridge, Maine, at the age 86, with her daughter and son-in-law at her side.



Rita is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Eric Johnson, of Milbridge, ME; her grandchildren, Melanie Hieter and Zach Flagg of Searsport, ME, Heather Yost of Allenstown, NH, Dean Yost of Barnstead, NH, Seth Johnson and Stephen Cassettari of Manchester, NH, Ben Johnson of Osaka, Japan; great-grandchildren, Tucker Hieter and Tobin Hieter of Searsport, ME; and many nieces and nephews. Rita was preceded in death by her spouse, Marcel Mondoux, her son, David Mondoux, her parents, and four siblings.



Rita was born in June 1934 in Manchester, NH. She attended Central High School.



Rita enjoyed art in school, and missed her calling as an artist. She cared for many children in her neighborhood, and afterwards worked beside her Mother, Florida Borthwick, at Felton Brush.



Rita married Marcel Mondoux in 1951. They met at a local park on Rita's fifteenth birthday, were married a year later, and enjoyed 62 years together before Mike's passing. Rita and Mike developed Mondoux's TV Service, which they ran for many years from their home. Rita and Mike were avid bowlers in their earlier days, and won many awards in the singles and doubles leagues for their pleasures. Rita enjoyed hairdressing (although never formally schooled in the industry), and did her family's cuts. Rita and Mike welcomed Tina, in 1962, and David, in 1964, to their lives. She was very devoted to her family and children.



No memorial service or funeral is being planned at this time. The family asks that any donations be made to the Alzheimer's Organization.



