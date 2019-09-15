Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita L. (Labbe) Bugeau. View Sign Service Information Peabody Funeral Home 290 Mammoth Road Londonderry , NH 03053 (603)-432-2801 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Peabody Funeral Home 290 Mammoth Road Londonderry , NH 03053 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Jude Parish 435 Mammoth Rd. Londonderry , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rita L. Bugeau, 87, of Londonderry, N.H., passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.



She was born in Berlin, N.H., on December 10, 1931, a daughter of the late Alphonse and Mamie (Dubay) Labbe. Rita was a resident of Londonderry since 1984, formerly living in Nashua, N.H., and Berlin, N.H. She was a graduate of Notre Dame High School in Berlin, N.H., Class of 1950.



Upon moving to Nashua, Rita became very active in Mount Hope School, advocating at the state level on behalf of children with special needs. Rita was a member of the Women's Guild at St. Jude Parish in Londonderry, N.H., where she was a parishioner. She was an excellent seamstress and an amazing cook, known especially for her pork pies. She enjoyed knitting and tending to her flowers. She loved animals, storms on the ocean and the changes in the seasons. She was all-in with everything she did. Rita was a woman of great faith, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be remembered for her unconditional love.



She is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Albert Bugeau, of Londonderry, N.H.; her daughter, Lucille Michaud and her husband, Carl, of Londonderry, N.H.; two sons, Richard "Dicky" Bugeau, of Londonderry, N.H., and John Bugeau and his wife, Donna, of Nashua, N.H.; four grandchildren, Melissa Bugeau and her partner, James Lindsay, of Nashua, N.H., Corinne Bugeau-Medas and her husband, Jason, of Dover, N.H., Andrew Michaud, of Hudson, N.H., and Matthew Michaud, of Londonderry, N.H.; three great-grandchildren, DeShaun Bugeau-Medas, Madeline Lindsay and Emma Lindsay; two sisters, Aldea Finnegan, of Florida, and Therese Arguin, of Gorham, N.H.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brothers, Camille Labbe and Edwin Labbe and by her sister, Hazel Lemieux.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Sunday September 22, 2019, from 2-6 p.m. in the Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Rd., Londonderry. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday September 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. in St. Jude Parish, 435 Mammoth Rd., Londonderry, N.H. The burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Gilcreast Rd., Londonderry.



Memorial contributions may be made to the , 166 S River Rd #210, Bedford, NH 03110 earmarked for research.



To send a condolence or for more information, please visit,

Rita L. Bugeau, 87, of Londonderry, N.H., passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.She was born in Berlin, N.H., on December 10, 1931, a daughter of the late Alphonse and Mamie (Dubay) Labbe. Rita was a resident of Londonderry since 1984, formerly living in Nashua, N.H., and Berlin, N.H. She was a graduate of Notre Dame High School in Berlin, N.H., Class of 1950.Upon moving to Nashua, Rita became very active in Mount Hope School, advocating at the state level on behalf of children with special needs. Rita was a member of the Women's Guild at St. Jude Parish in Londonderry, N.H., where she was a parishioner. She was an excellent seamstress and an amazing cook, known especially for her pork pies. She enjoyed knitting and tending to her flowers. She loved animals, storms on the ocean and the changes in the seasons. She was all-in with everything she did. Rita was a woman of great faith, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be remembered for her unconditional love.She is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Albert Bugeau, of Londonderry, N.H.; her daughter, Lucille Michaud and her husband, Carl, of Londonderry, N.H.; two sons, Richard "Dicky" Bugeau, of Londonderry, N.H., and John Bugeau and his wife, Donna, of Nashua, N.H.; four grandchildren, Melissa Bugeau and her partner, James Lindsay, of Nashua, N.H., Corinne Bugeau-Medas and her husband, Jason, of Dover, N.H., Andrew Michaud, of Hudson, N.H., and Matthew Michaud, of Londonderry, N.H.; three great-grandchildren, DeShaun Bugeau-Medas, Madeline Lindsay and Emma Lindsay; two sisters, Aldea Finnegan, of Florida, and Therese Arguin, of Gorham, N.H.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brothers, Camille Labbe and Edwin Labbe and by her sister, Hazel Lemieux.SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Sunday September 22, 2019, from 2-6 p.m. in the Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Rd., Londonderry. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday September 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. in St. Jude Parish, 435 Mammoth Rd., Londonderry, N.H. The burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Gilcreast Rd., Londonderry.Memorial contributions may be made to the , 166 S River Rd #210, Bedford, NH 03110 earmarked for research.To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Sept. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.