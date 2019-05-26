Rita Lesniak Pariseau

Guest Book
  • "Aunt Rita. Calm, smart, kind, interesting. Yup, one fine..."
    - Jim/Lynn Normand
Service Information
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH
03842
(603)-926-6500
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church
289 Lafayette Road,
Hampton, NH
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church
289 Lafayette Road,
Hampton, NH
Obituary
Rita Irene (nee Beaudette) Lesniak Pariseau died peacefully surrounded by her family on May 23, 2019.

Formerly of Manchester, N.H. and Portland, Maine, she is survived by her children John (Patty) Lesniak, of Falmouth, Maine; Sr. Mary Thomas Lesniak, CSSF, of Manchester, N.H.; Carol Lesniak, of Portland, Maine; Christine (George) Fox, of Gorham, Maine; Joseph Lesniak, of Cumberland, Maine; Catherine (Bob) Adelman, of St. Louis, Mo. Step daughter Cyndi Pariseau of Hampton, N.H. Sisters Alice Rattigan, Florence Cimon, both of Manchester, N.H., and brothers Bertrand (Georgette) Beaudette, of Manchester, N.H., and George (Elaine) Beaudette of Hampton, N.H.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 42 years, Frederick Lesniak, beloved husband of 10 years, Philip Pariseau, daughter Cheryl Ann, brothers Lucien and Paul, sisters Theresa, Simonne, and Lucille. She was a loving, proud, and cherished "Babci" to Joseph, Krysia, and Thomas Lesniak, James Fox, Maria, Anna, Max, J.D., and John Adelman.

SERVICES: Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, 289 Lafayette Road, Hampton, NH 03842. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. following the visitation. Burial will be private in the Calvary Cemetery, South Portland, ME.

Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home - Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.
Published in Union Leader on May 26, 2019
