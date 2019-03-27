Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita Lorden Hall. View Sign

BROOKLINE - Rita Lorden Hall, 93, died peacefully on March 23, 2019, after a period of declining health.



Born Oct. 22, 1925, in Pepperell, Mass., she was the daughter of Jeremiah and Sarah (Supple) Lorden. She was the youngest of eight children, raised in Pepperell, and graduated from Pepperell High School.



Rita married Alpha A. Hall on Sept. 21, 1947. They raised their family in Brookline, where she resided for 71 years. She stayed at home to raise her two daughters and would often help out at the family-owned general store, A.A. Hall Co., located in the center of town. The store was a mainstay of the community for 60 years. Later, she was employed at New England Business Service in Townsend and Groton, Mass., in the accounts receivable department.



As a young woman, Rita played saxophone in an all-female band conducted by her brother, Francis. The orchestra performed at many local dances in the 1940s. Rita was musically inclined, playing the saxophone without having had any formal lessons. Later she enjoyed playing the piano on holidays as the family gathered around her to sing old favorites.



Family was most important to Rita, and she treasured time spent together. Her family often gathered at the Hampton Beach cottages that were family-owned for more than 80 years. She had many happy memories of her children, then her grandchildren, and finally her great-grandchildren happily swimming in the ocean and playing in the sand.



Family members include her two daughters, Florence Guerin of Bedford, and Jeralyn Beck and her husband James of Brookline; four grandchildren, Jennifer Hoyt, Kimberly Bradley and her husband Bob, Janine Bibeau and her husband Justin, Jay Beck and his husband Matt Moffat; four great-grandchildren, Corinne and Paige Bradley, Zachary Hoyt, Lilliane Bibeau; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Alpha A. Hall; her son-in-law, James Guerin; Jennifer's husband, Jonathan Hoyt; and her seven siblings.



Rita will be lovingly remembered for her kind, gentle nature and her beautiful Irish blue eyes.



SERVICES: A funeral service is planned for April 3, at 10 a.m. from St. Patrick's Church, 34 Amherst St., Milford. Burial will follow in Lakeside Cemetery, Brookline.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Brookline Ambulance Fund, 3 Post Office Drive, Brookline, N.H. 03033.



& Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm St., Milford, are in charge of arrangements.

