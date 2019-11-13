Rita M. (Lang) Caron

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita M. (Lang) Caron.
Service Information
Petit-Roan Funeral Home
167 Main Street
Pembroke, NH
03275
(603)-485-9573
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Church
10 School St.
Allenstown, NH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Church
10 School St.
Allenstown, NH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

ALLENSTOWN - Mrs. Rita M. (Lang) Caron, 90, of Allenstown, passed away peacefully on Nov. 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at the St. Teresa Nursing Center in Manchester after a period of declining health.

Born in Baker Lake, New Brunswick, Canada, Rita was the daughter of the late Jules and Anna (Pelletier) Lang. She resided in Allenstown for most of her life.

An avid reader, Rita read her newspaper daily. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and especially cherished time with her family. A devout Catholic, she prayed the rosary daily.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Nelson Caron; her daughter, Suzanne Carrier; her sister, Jeanine Rouleau; her brother-in-law, Laurent Caron and his late wife Cecile; and her grandson, Bobby Caron.

Family members include her children, Lucille McEnany and her husband Marc of North Port, Fla., Pauline Abeels and her husband Austin of Manchester, Robert Caron and his wife Roberta of Manchester, and Raymond Caron and his wife Patricia of Palm Bay, Fla. She was the grandmother to Christina, Tommy, Amy, Melissa, Holly, Michael, CJ, Zack, Jason, Angie and Brent. She is also survived by several great-grandchildren. She was the sister to Therese St. Onge of Laval, Canada.

.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Nov. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. in St. John the Baptist Church, 10 School St., Allenstown.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated from the church on Saturday, Nov. 16, at noon. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rita's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke.

To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com.
logo
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.