Service Information Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03775 (603)-485-9573 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM St. John the Baptist Church 10 School St. Allenstown , NH Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM St. John the Baptist Church 10 School St. Allenstown , NH

ALLENSTOWN - Mrs. Rita M. (Lang) Caron, 90, of Allenstown, passed away peacefully on Nov. 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at the St. Teresa Nursing Center in Manchester after a period of declining health.



Born in Baker Lake, New Brunswick, Canada, Rita was the daughter of the late Jules and Anna (Pelletier) Lang. She resided in Allenstown for most of her life.



An avid reader, Rita read her newspaper daily. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and especially cherished time with her family. A devout Catholic, she prayed the rosary daily.



She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Nelson Caron; her daughter, Suzanne Carrier; her sister, Jeanine Rouleau; her brother-in-law, Laurent Caron and his late wife Cecile; and her grandson, Bobby Caron.



Family members include her children, Lucille McEnany and her husband Marc of North Port, Fla., Pauline Abeels and her husband Austin of Manchester, Robert Caron and his wife Roberta of Manchester, and Raymond Caron and his wife Patricia of Palm Bay, Fla. She was the grandmother to Christina, Tommy, Amy, Melissa, Holly, Michael, CJ, Zack, Jason, Angie and Brent. She is also survived by several great-grandchildren. She was the sister to Therese St. Onge of Laval, Canada.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Nov. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. in St. John the Baptist Church, 10 School St., Allenstown.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated from the church on Saturday, Nov. 16, at noon. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Rita's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.



Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke.



To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit



