Rita M. (Chauvin) Champagne, 96, died February 12, 2019 at Hillsborough County Nursing Home following a brief illness.



She was born in Manchester, NH, on December 15, 1922, the daughter of Henry and Olida (Cardinal) Chauvin.



Prior to her retirement, she worked for Myrna Shoe, Zayre's Department store and also studied word processing and to be a dental hygienist.



Family members include one daughter, Doris (John) Orzechowski of Goffstown; two sons, William (Sandy) Champagne of Concord, Richard Champagne of Phoenix, AZ; fifteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Lois Champagne of PA; and several extended family.



She was predeceased by one son, Robert Champagne.



The family would like to thank all of C-4 staff at Hillsborough County Nursing Home for their 7 years of compassionate care for our precious Mother and most recently the constant care from Hospice of Merrimack.



Calling hours will be on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at J. N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St., Manchester.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Lawrence Church in Goffstown.



Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.



