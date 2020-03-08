Guest Book View Sign Service Information McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service 283 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 031044920 (603)-622-0962 Memorial service 10:00 AM St. Anthony of Padua Church 172 Belmont St Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rita M. (Hashie) Derepentigny, 99, of Manchester, died March 1, 2020 at St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a short illness. She was born in Manchester on March 19,1920, the daughter of Marjorique and Rose (Cote) Hashie. The youngest of five girls, she was a lifelong resident of the Queen City. She was educated at St. Anthony Elementary School and was a member of the first graduating class of St. Anthony High School in 1938.



She married Ruben J. "Rudy" Derepentigny, Sr. in October 1947 and together they shared 37 years of life, laughter and love before his passing in 1984. Rita worked many years at Felton Brush Company in Manchester and after retirement worked for the City of Manchester in the cafeteria at Jewett Street School where she was lovingly known as the "lunch lady". She also volunteered at the Elliot Hospital as a "pink lady" in their gift shop, as well as knitting and crocheting many hats for the newborn and blankets for cancer patients. Rita loved Bingo, dog races and the occasional trip to Foxwoods, but what she loved the most and held dear to her heart was her family. She was a member of St. Anne Sodality of St. Anthony Church and will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister and friend.



In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by four sisters, Lena Breton, Annie Maturo, Germaine Fosher and Marie Hashie.



Members of her family include her son Ruben Derepentigny Jr., of Manchester, her two granddaughters, Kim Leppert and her husband, Doug of Auburn and Kelly Peracchi and her husband John of Stratham and by what she called her "fab five", her great grandchildren, Cam, Bella, Abby, Topher and Timmy and her former daughter-in-law, Dale Samson, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.



There are no calling hours. A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Tuesday March 10 at 10 am in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 172 Belmont St. in Manchester. Urn burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The family requests that memorial donations in Rita's name be made to the Sisters of the Precious Blood, 700 Bridge St. Manchester, NH 03104. The McHugh Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family with her care. Condolences may be offered at



