Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM Peabody Funeral Home 15 Birch Street Derry , NH 03038 Memorial service 11:30 AM Peabody Funeral Home 15 Birch Street Derry , NH 03038

Rita M. Godin passed away on May 29, 2019 at the age of 88, a former resident at Warde Rehab and Nursing Home in Windham, NH. She was born in October of 1930 in N.B. Canada to Omer and Sylvina DeGrace. She was a teacher in N.B. for a few years before marrying Antonio Godin in 1951. She was a stay at home mom raising six children. The family moved from Canada to Lynn, MA in 1959 and later moved to NH in 1976.



Her favorite activity was bowling, and she was bowling up into her late 80's. She loved playing cards, doing puzzles with family and friends, line dancing and was a big Red Sox fan. She loved to travel, going out to dinner, dancing and spending time with her companion Don Gagon.



Rita is predeceased by her husband Antonio; two brothers, Alderic and Roland; a sister, Antionette and a granddaughter, Jessica Kaminski-Grant.



She is survived by her six kids, Monique Kaminski and husband Stephen, Rachel Lynn and husband Jeff, Lucille Flynn and husband Scott, George Godin and wife Linda, Suzanne Godin and Maurice Godin also nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Rita also leaves behind two sisters and four brothers, still living in Canada, and her longtime companion, Don Gagnon.



Following cremation, visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 9:30am to 11:30am in the Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 15 Birch St. Derry, NH 03038 with a memorial service will follow at 11:30 in the funeral home. The burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, E. Derry Rd. Derry. To send a condolence, or for more information, please visit

