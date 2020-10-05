1/1
Rita M. (Haley) Horner
1926 - 2020
Rita M. (Haley) Horner, of Manchester, passed away on October 3, 2020, one day before her 94th birthday, at the Courville at Manchester after a period of declining health.

She was born in Winthrop, MA on October 4, 1926 to William and Nellie (Vocell) Haley.

Prior to her retirement she was employed by the Civil Service.

Rita enjoyed many years of travel with her husband, George, the love of her life. They traveled throughout Europe and she loved to talk of her time spent there. What she enjoyed most was spending time with her family.

She will be missed by all, but they know she will be happy to be with her husband again. Rest in peace, Mom.

She was predeceased by her husband in 2018; her son, Chris Zousimas; sisters, Doris, Honey and Catherine; brother, Joe and sister-in-law, Kay.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Radford; daughter-in-law, Barbara Zousimas; grandchildren, Melissa Graham and her husband, Dave, and Bill Radford and his wife, Jill; great grandchildren, Ashton, Trey and Liam; niece, Lois Spencer; nephew, Joe Torre and his wife, Elizabeth; and cousin, Debbie Robitaille and her husband, Leo.

The family would like to thank the staff nurses and aides at the Courville at Manchester who were so kind and compassionate to Rita.

SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine Church, 267 Webster St., Manchester. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines. Committal prayers will follow at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com


Published in Union Leader on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Catherine Church
OCT
8
Committal
NH State Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
