Rita M. McCarthy (1928 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "You will be forever missed."
    - Jeanne Chamberland
  • "May you rest in peace, dear Aunt Rita for your constant..."
    - joanne dumas
Service Information
Phaneuf Funeral Homes
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-5777
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
Obituary
MANCHESTER - Rita M. McCarthy, 91, of Manchester, died on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Bedford Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Bedford.

Born in Manchester on May 29, 1928, she was the daughter of Alfred and Albina (Dube) Chamberland.

She worked 40 years as a secretary for New England Telephone.

After retiring, she enjoyed traveling and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Donald, in 1988; her daughter, Donna, in 2019; and two brothers, Robert and Bertrand Chamberland.

Family members include her son-in-law, Ronald DiMambro; two grandchildren, Jennifer and her husband Kenneth Boufford of Dover, and Anthony DiMambro of Manchester; four great-grandchildren, Jacob and Jonathan Boufford, and Heidi and Darla DiMambro; her brother, Donald Chamberland of Dover; two sisters, Pauline Dumas of Bedford, and Jeanne Chamberland of Manchester; and nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: A memorial gathering is planned for Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 to 11 a.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester. A memorial service will follow in the funeral home chapel from 11 a.m. to noon. Interment will take place at a later date in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Merrimack Hospice, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, N.H. 03054.

To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information, please visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 21, 2019
