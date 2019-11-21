MANCHESTER - Rita M. McCarthy, 91, of Manchester, died on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Bedford Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Bedford.
Born in Manchester on May 29, 1928, she was the daughter of Alfred and Albina (Dube) Chamberland.
She worked 40 years as a secretary for New England Telephone.
After retiring, she enjoyed traveling and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Donald, in 1988; her daughter, Donna, in 2019; and two brothers, Robert and Bertrand Chamberland.
Family members include her son-in-law, Ronald DiMambro; two grandchildren, Jennifer and her husband Kenneth Boufford of Dover, and Anthony DiMambro of Manchester; four great-grandchildren, Jacob and Jonathan Boufford, and Heidi and Darla DiMambro; her brother, Donald Chamberland of Dover; two sisters, Pauline Dumas of Bedford, and Jeanne Chamberland of Manchester; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A memorial gathering is planned for Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 to 11 a.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester. A memorial service will follow in the funeral home chapel from 11 a.m. to noon. Interment will take place at a later date in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Merrimack Hospice, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, N.H. 03054.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 21, 2019