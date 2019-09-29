Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita Regina (Pilotte) Bernier. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Send Flowers Obituary

Rita Regina (Pilotte) Bernier, 88, of Manchester, died September 27, 2019 at Hillsborough County Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Manchester on November 7, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Claudia (Vaillaincourt) Pilotte. Rita was educated in Manchester and was a lifelong resident of the Queen City. She worked as an assembler for Sanders for over 10 years before retiring in 1990.



Rita was an avid Red Sox fan. She enjoyed reading, knitting, and chatting with her neighbors in the sunroom as well. She was very witty and had a great sense of humor. Rita was never judgmental and shared kindness to all. She had a strong love for her family and her faith. Above all, she will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.



Rita was predeceased by her husband, Raymond L. Bernier in 1990.



Surviving family members include her seven children, Denise Menczywor and husband John, Pauline Decato and husband Mark, Jean-Paul Bernier, Marc Bernier and wife Karen, Elaine Mercier and husband Richard, Raymond Bernier and wife Lorraine, and Philip Bernier and wife Susan; 14 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; her sister Pauline Eafrati; her brother, Richard Pilotte; and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by one grandson, Canaan Bernier in 2006; and 11 siblings.



Service information at Tower Hill Church is to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Hampshire, 814 Elm St., Ste. 300, Manchester, NH 03101-2230. Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go to







