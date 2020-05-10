Robert A. "BJ" Bjorkman, 90, of Derry, NH passed away on May 7, 2020 at Pleasant Valley Nursing Care of Derry. BJ was born February 8, 1930 in Boston, MA and was a son of the late Harold and Anna (Gyarmati) Bjorkman. He was a graduate of Michigan State University, with a B.S. degree in Biology. He had been a resident of Derry for many years.
BJ served in the US Army during the Korean War, sering primarily in Germany. He later worked as a Biologist and Arborist with the U.S. Forest Service for many years. He was one of the five founding members off the Abundant Grace Church of Derry. BJ was devoted to his faith and was known for his Christian handshake, (the Father, the Son and the Holy Ghost) and his favorite phrase "Let Abundant Grace put a smile on your face". BJ will forever be remembered as a kind and gentle person who will be greatly missed by those who knew him.
Due to Corona Virus protocol restrictions, private services are being held and burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery of East Derry. To send a condolence, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 10, 2020.