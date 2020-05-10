Robert A. "BJ" Bjorkman
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert A. "BJ" Bjorkman, 90, of Derry, NH passed away on May 7, 2020 at Pleasant Valley Nursing Care of Derry. BJ was born February 8, 1930 in Boston, MA and was a son of the late Harold and Anna (Gyarmati) Bjorkman. He was a graduate of Michigan State University, with a B.S. degree in Biology. He had been a resident of Derry for many years.

BJ served in the US Army during the Korean War, sering primarily in Germany. He later worked as a Biologist and Arborist with the U.S. Forest Service for many years. He was one of the five founding members off the Abundant Grace Church of Derry. BJ was devoted to his faith and was known for his Christian handshake, (the Father, the Son and the Holy Ghost) and his favorite phrase "Let Abundant Grace put a smile on your face". BJ will forever be remembered as a kind and gentle person who will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

Due to Corona Virus protocol restrictions, private services are being held and burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery of East Derry. To send a condolence, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peabody Funeral Home & Crematorium
15 Birch Street
Derry, NH 03038
(603) 432-2801
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 10, 2020
Mr. Bjorkman, Thank you for your service RDM Windham NH
Bobby Machain
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved