PEMBROKE - Robert A. Chasse, 87, of Pembroke, passed away on Jan. 12, 2020, in Concord Hospital after a brief illness.
Born in Lewiston, Maine, he was the son of the late Romeo and Jeannette Chasse.
Raised and educated in Lewiston, he graduated from Falmouth High School.
During the Korean War, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Before retiring, Robert was the owner of Prime Meats in Hooksett.
He enjoyed woodworking, cooking and taking care of his yard.
Robert was predeceased by his wife, Maureen P. (French) Chasse; and his siblings, Ronny, Randy and Cheryl.
Family members include his three children, Michael Chasse and his wife Roxan of Epsom, Marc Chasse and his wife Susan of Manchester, and Pam Chasse and her husband Neal Cornwell of Concord; his grandchildren, Patrick and Christopher Chasse, Ashley Proulx and Kristen Morse; his great-grandchildren, Caleb and Amelia; his niece, Meredith Gant; his nephew, Jonathan Kolbe; and his longtime partner, Patricia Bobblis.
SERVICES: In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services at this time.
Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke.
To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 15, 2020