Robert A. Christian, age 85, a resident of Dracut, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Lowell General Hospital with his family and friends by his side.
He was the beloved husband of Denise R. (Chateauneuf) Christian and the late Lucille (Oligny) Christian.
He was born in Nashua, N.H., on July 12, 1933, and was the son of the late Carl and Lillian (Decelle) Christian. He received his education in Nashua schools and was a graduate of Nashua High School. He also attended the former Lowell Technological Institute.
Robert served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, he was employed for many years as a sales associate by Sam's Club in Hudson, N.H.
Robert was a longtime communicant of Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Parish in Dracut. He was a member of the Dracut Seniors and Dracut American Legion, and enjoyed his time at Summit Elder Care in Lowell.
Robert loved to travel and cook, especially when it came to entertaining his family and friends. He also enjoyed hunting.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three sons, Michael Christian and his wife Donna of Goshen, N.H., Mark Christian and his wife Sarah of Nashua, N.H., and Stephen Christian and his friend Jane Nadeau of Fitchburg, Mass.; his daughter, Lori Lynn White and her husband David White of Meeker, Okla.; a sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Jerry Goulet of Hollis, N.H.; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and many dear friends. He was also the brother of the late Alice Merrill and Carole Christian.
SERVICES: It being his wish, there is no visitation and services were private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's memory to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell, MA. For condolences please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Union Leader on June 30, 2019