Robert A. Custeau (1944 - 2020)
Robert "Bob" Custeau of Dover, NH, formerly of Manchester, NH passed away on April 18, 2020.

Bob served his country for over 3 years in Vietnam and continued his career in service as an EMT at Fallon Ambulance for 15 years in Boston, MA. He then went on to work for the Coca Cola Company in Londonderry, NH and retired in 2012.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Susanne Custeau Dompkouski and husband Richard; son, Robert "Bobby" Custeau; and three grandchildren, Maura, Kyle, and Bryan Dompkouski.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607or at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH, Manchester. To view Robert's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
