Robert A. Gabert, 62, of Manchester, NH passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was born in Manchester, NH on January 19, 1957, the son of the late Albert Gabert and Theresa Paradie. He was raised and educated in Manchester. Robert, known to his family and friends as Bobby, was self-employed as a carpenter contractor most of his life. Members of his family include a son, Scott Martin of White River Junction; three brothers, Richard Gabert and wife Susan of Manchester, NH, Gary Gabert and wife Meloney of Port St.Lucie, FL, and Albert Gabert and wife Ruth of Rochester, NH; three sisters, Darlene Schachter of Manchester, NH; Tammy LaBon of Blanco, TX; and Ann Jacques and husband Yvon (Frenchy) of Claremont, NH; 3 aunts, 3 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service is tentatively planned for August.

