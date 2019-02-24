Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Robert A. "Bob" Gagne, 80, of Chichester passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Epsom Healthcare Center following a brief illness.



Born on May 16, 1938 in Waterbury, CT, he was the son of the late Fernand and Laura May (Lang) Gagne.



Bob was a caring, loving husband and father. He was an avid outdoorsman and adventurer. To Bob, a handshake mattered; it was your word, your honor.



As a lad, Bob held the NH state pole vaulting record while attending Newport High School. He then proudly served in the U.S.



Upon retirement, Bob was acting N.H. Senate Sergeant-at-Arms for a short period, but the lure of the open road was too much. Bob and Kathy needed to explore the far corners of this great nation in their RV. Anyone who came across his path was greeted by a smile, a joke, or a funny story. Bob built 2 houses with help from family and friends and became an accomplished woodworker, building cabinets in both his own homes and building his son's oak staircase. He cut all with wood off his own property. Bob beat cancer in his late 20s, but the radiation treatments of 1968 did take their toll later in life. This humble, loving, funny man will be missed by many.



Besides his parents, he is predeceased by a sister, Jeannette Kelley, as well as his brothers-in-law, George Kelley, John Coronis and Ero Neimei.



He is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Romano) Gagne of Chichester, with whom he shared 54 years of marriage; his son, Robert "Bob" Gagne of Chichester; daughter, Charlene Wallace of Deering; sisters, Irene Neimei and Marlene Coronis, both of Newport; three grandchildren, Shayne, Shelby and Gabriel Wallace; two great-grandchildren, Brycen and Brayleigh; as well as several other beloved brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.



A Celebration of Bob's life will be held on Wednesday, March 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway, Epsom. A brief service will be held starting at 11 a.m. Friends and family are invited to begin gathering at 10:30 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will be held at 2 p.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The , 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076 or Live and Let Live Farm, 20 Paradise Lane, Chichester, NH 03258. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit







1217 Suncook Valley Hwy

Epsom , NH 03234

(603) 798-3050 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Feb. 24, 2019

