Guest Book View Sign Service Information George R. Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway Merrimack , NH 03054 (603)-424-5530 Visitation 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM George R. Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway Merrimack , NH 03054 View Map Memorial service 5:00 PM George R. Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway Merrimack , NH 03054 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

NASHUA - Robert A. Giovinelli, 67, of Nashua, passed away on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in the Community Hospice House in Merrimack after a courageous battle with cancer.



Born in Medford, Mass., on April 11, 1952, he was the son of Sara (Savoca) Vaccaro and the late Andrew Giovinelli.



Robert began his career in retail where he developed a knack for relationship building. He quickly transitioned into a successful career in advertising and sales beginning with The Nashua Telegraph. He worked more than 30 years for the New Hampshire Union Leader dealing with many large automotive dealerships across the state of New Hampshire.



Robert always put family first and was so proud of the life he was able to share with them. He enjoyed taking vacations to Naples, Fla., boating on Lake Winnipesaukee, classic cars and cooking. He will be remembered for always being a sharp dresser and took pride in looking "dapper" everywhere he went.



Robert is missed by and will be forever loved by his wife of 39 years, Deborah (Whitehouse) Giovinelli; his son, Michael Giovinelli and his wife Kelsey; his daughter, Lindsey Giovinelli; his mother, Sara Vaccaro and her husband Frank; his stepmother, Barbara Giovinelli; his brother, Stephen Giovinelli and his wife Barbara; his stepbrother, Nicholas Nastasi; and his stepsister, Nadine Nastasi-Hanscom. He will also be remembered by many extended family members and close friends.



.



SERVICES: Visitation is Friday, Sept. 13, from 2 to 5 p.m. in Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack. A memorial service will take place in the chapel of the funeral home immediately following at 5 p.m.



To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit

NASHUA - Robert A. Giovinelli, 67, of Nashua, passed away on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in the Community Hospice House in Merrimack after a courageous battle with cancer.Born in Medford, Mass., on April 11, 1952, he was the son of Sara (Savoca) Vaccaro and the late Andrew Giovinelli.Robert began his career in retail where he developed a knack for relationship building. He quickly transitioned into a successful career in advertising and sales beginning with The Nashua Telegraph. He worked more than 30 years for the New Hampshire Union Leader dealing with many large automotive dealerships across the state of New Hampshire.Robert always put family first and was so proud of the life he was able to share with them. He enjoyed taking vacations to Naples, Fla., boating on Lake Winnipesaukee, classic cars and cooking. He will be remembered for always being a sharp dresser and took pride in looking "dapper" everywhere he went.Robert is missed by and will be forever loved by his wife of 39 years, Deborah (Whitehouse) Giovinelli; his son, Michael Giovinelli and his wife Kelsey; his daughter, Lindsey Giovinelli; his mother, Sara Vaccaro and her husband Frank; his stepmother, Barbara Giovinelli; his brother, Stephen Giovinelli and his wife Barbara; his stepbrother, Nicholas Nastasi; and his stepsister, Nadine Nastasi-Hanscom. He will also be remembered by many extended family members and close friends.SERVICES: Visitation is Friday, Sept. 13, from 2 to 5 p.m. in Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack. A memorial service will take place in the chapel of the funeral home immediately following at 5 p.m.To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Sept. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close