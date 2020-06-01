I was really sad when I heard of the passing of Mr. Mac. I had him for a teacher when he was on the Thunderstorm Team for Geography during the 2009 to 2010 School Year. It was one of my favorite years I had at school in memory. He was an awesome teacher to me and someone I really was close to at Londonderry Middle School. Mac was a role model, friend, teacher, and mentor to me. I learned a lot from him as a student and still remember everything

he taught me to this day. I love you Mr. Mac. Im going to miss you very much. My Thoughts and Prayers are with your family.

Noah Ellis

Student