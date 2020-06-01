I was really sad when I heard of the passing of Mr. Mac. I had him for a teacher when he was on the Thunderstorm Team for Geography during the 2009 to 2010 School Year. It was one of my favorite years I had at school in memory. He was an awesome teacher to me and someone I really was close to at Londonderry Middle School. Mac was a role model, friend, teacher, and mentor to me. I learned a lot from him as a student and still remember everything
he taught me to this day. I love you Mr. Mac. Im going to miss you very much. My Thoughts and Prayers are with your family.
Robert Andrew MacLellan of Henniker New Hampshire was born on January 9th 1960 in Newton Massachusetts. He passed peacefully in his sleep early Friday morning May 29th.
A beloved and accomplished educator of over twenty-five years at the Londonderry Middle School, Bobby touched the lives of thousands of students and staff alike. Winning Teacher of the Year awards, leading student political clubs and guiding youth through the Boy's Respect program. He loved every moment of the work he did.
He attended Trinity Pawling School in New York followed by two years at Lake Forrest College in Illinois. He received his BA from Keene State in New Hampshire. Followed by his Master's Degree in American Studies at the University of Dayton in Ohio.
He is survived by his wife Brenda (Gile) MacLellan,of Henniker, NH, son Blake MacLellan, of Portland, Me, and stepsons Bradley Bishop Jr, of Manchester, NH, and Benjamin Bishop, of Portland, Me, along with his siblings Kathy, Patrick MacLellan, of Brattleboro, Vt, Mimi Renahan, of Ma, and Nancy Salisbury, of Ma, 2 grandchildren Jack B Bishop and Eve I Bishop. He was predeceased by his father Peter, mother Anne Marie and eldest brother Peter MacLellan. He will be missed by a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.
The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service Henniker, NH is assisting the family.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Londonderry Middle School % Robert MacLellan Activity Fund 313 Mammoth Rd Londonderry, NH 03053.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 1, 2020.