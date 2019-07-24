Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Visitation 12:00 PM - 12:45 PM St. Marie Church 378 Notre Dame Ave. Manchester , NH View Map Reposing 12:00 PM - 12:45 PM St. Marie Church Notre Dame Ave View Map Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM St. Marie Church 378 Notre Dame Ave. Manchester , NH View Map Committal Following Services Mount Calvary Cemetery 474 Goffstown Road Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - The Rev. Robert A. Marchand, 90, of Moody, Maine, died July 18, 2019.



Born in Manchester on Sept. 9, 1928, he was the son of Arthur and Aurea (Barnabe) Marchand.



Father Marchand attended parochial schools at St. John the Baptist and St. Marie Parish, and St. Marie High School. He graduated from St. Anselm College, magna cum laude, in 1948 and took further courses at Catholic University, Washington, D.C.



Pursuing ecclesiastical studies for the Catholic Priesthood at St. Mary's Seminary in Baltimore, Md., he was subsequently ordained to the Catholic Priesthood, receiving the degree of Licentiate in Sacred Theology. He was ordained on June 7, 1952, at St. Joseph Cathedral by the Most Reverend Bishop Matthew F. Brady, D.D., Fifth Bishop of Manchester.



After ordination, he was assigned to the following parishes: St. Joseph in Hinsdale, Guardian Angel in Berlin, Holy Rosary in Rochester, St. Cecilia in Wolfeboro, St. Joseph in Center Ossipee, St. Aloysius in Nashua, and St. Anthony in Manchester.



Father Marchand became pastor of St. Leo in Gonic for two years; pastor of St. Martin in Somersworth for 15 years; and pastor of St. Theresa in Manchester for 12 years. Along with being associate pastor in the city of Berlin, Father Marchand was the athletic director, and taught religion at Notre Dame High School. He was also manager of Notre Dame Arena for four years. In addition, Father Marchand taught medical ethics to student nurses at St. Louis Hospital for four years.



On the diocesan level, Father Marchand served on the Liturgy Committee for seven years and on the Religious Education Committee for seven years. He also served on the Council of Priests for two years.



Ever a musician, singer, pianist and organist, he composed an Ave Maria at age 16. This work was sung often at St. Marie Church in Manchester, and at churches in Ontario, Canada.



Bishop Odore Gendron assigned Father Marchand to chaplaincy of ACA (Association Canado Americaine), which he served for 20 years.



He retired from active ministry in 1997. Subsequently, he served on weekends in 64 parishes in the Diocese of Manchester, and six parishes in the Diocese of Portland, Maine.



For many years, Father Marchand promoted, encouraged and supported the New Hampshire Legends of Hockey, of which he was a charter member.



He was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law, Claire (Marchand) and Dr. Lionel Tardiff in April of this year.



Family members include four nieces and nephews; 10 grandnephews and grandnieces; cousins; and many friends.



SERVICES: Visitation is Thursday in St. Marie Church, Notre Dame Avenue, as Father Marchand will lie in repose from noon to 12:45 p.m. The Most Rev. Peter A. Libasci, Bishop of Manchester, will preside at a Mass of Christian burial at 1 p.m. The Rite of Committal will be celebrated immediately after the Mass at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Priests Retirement Trust Fund, c/o Diocese of Manchester, 153 Ash St., P.O. Box 310, Manchester, N.H. 03105-0310.



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements. Please visit







