Robert A. "Beef" Ramsey, 67, of Berlin, passed away on February 14, 2020 at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital. He was born in Berlin, NH on October 15, 1952, the son of Rene L. and Jaqueline Ramsey. He retired from the Army National Guard after 25 years as a Lieutenant Colonel.
He is survived by his wife Sylvia (Poirier) Ramsey of Gorham; daughters Sara Goulette of Grafton, NH and Lori Cillo of Milford, NH; son Todd Ramsey of Gorham, NH; 4 grandchildren; mother Jacqueline Ramsey of Berlin; brothers Francis Ramsey of Lee, NH, Russell Ramsey of Port Orange, FL, Charles Ramsey of Essex Junction, VT, and Michael Ramsey of Huntington, VT.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10am at St. Anne Church, Berlin. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday from 6-8pm and on Tuesday morning from 8:30-9:30am at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Share memories and condolences at www.bryantfuneralhome.net
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 16, 2020