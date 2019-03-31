Robert A. Shackett, 89, of Knoll Street, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the New London Hospital.
He was born on June 30, 1929, the son of Wilfard E. and Bertha (Hackett) Shackett. He was a native and lifelong resident of Newport.
Bob graduated from Towle High School in 1947 and worked for Hirsch's Department Store and Kran's Department Store before serving in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954. He returned to work for Kran's a while longer and then owned and operated Bob's Sport Shop from 1958-1995.
He used to spend winters in Las Vegas to be near his children. He liked to snowmobile, play the guitar, play table tennis and ride motorcycles.
He is predeceased by his parents and four siblings, David, William, Virginia Garrity and Winifred "Dolly" Duhaime.
Bob is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jane (Barrett) Shackett of Newport, N.H.; a daughter, Heather Locher of Newport, N.H.; a son, Randall Scott of Las Vegas; three granddaughters, Shari Shackett, Staci Shackett and Megan Locher; nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the North Newport Cemetery with military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Newport Recreation Department, 65 Belknap Avenue, Newport, NH 03773.
Newton-Bartlett Funeral Home of Newport, N.H. is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 31, 2019