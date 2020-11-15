Robert A. "Bob" Zinkevicz passed away unexpectedly at age 82 in September 2020.Bob was the beloved husband of Diane Zinkevicz, who will miss him forever. They shared over 59 years of marriage. He also leaves his sons, Douglas and Scott Zinkevicz (Beth Emory) and grandchildren, Alex and Lindsey Zinkevicz.Bob was born in Massachusetts and graduated from Palmer High School, Palmer, Mass. He joined the Navy and was sent to the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis as a fleet candidate. He chose to finish his college studies at Brown University. Upon graduation he was commissioned a U.S. Naval officer. With his military obligation completed, he married, played semi-pro football and worked in the insurance industry. He became a State Farm Insurance Agent and began a career that continued until the day he died. He accrued many accolades over his years with State Farm and his clients considered him an honest, trustworthy, and caring agent and businessman.Bob was very active in community service. He served on the Zoning Board of Derry for over 20 years, leading the board as chairman for many of those years. He was affectionately known as "Coach Z" throughout the sporting community of Derry where he coached Little League Baseball for over 27 years. Baseball was his first love so he sponsored and coached his Zinkevicz Insurance Little League team, but he coached the flag football and basketball teams in their seasons as well as baseball through all age levels all the way to Legion ball. He was active in Scouting: founding and leading a new Cub Scout Pack 405 as Cub Master. He was also an AWANA leader working with kids, helping them to learn and grow to responsible adulthood. He always found it greatly rewarding working with the youth of the community.Bob had a passion for woodworking: creating many pieces of fine furniture. He had a particular delight for driving and collecting "special" cars. Many recall him driving "Buster," the 1942 Chevy pick-up truck with Santa and/or Mrs. Claus in the back greeting everyone at the annual Christmas Parade.More recently, he was able to relax and enjoy playing softball and tennis, boating and beaching in sunny, warm Florida, avoiding snowy, cold New England winter.Bob will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Please visit the online guest book at BobZ@orchardnh.org to share memories, stories, etc.SERVICES: There will be visiting hours at The Orchard Church, 136 Pillsbury Road, Londonderry, N.H., from 4-6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. A memorial service will be held also at The Orchard on Sat. Nov. 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. The family will be available following the service to greet friends. Every precaution will be taken to ensure the safety and well-being of all. All state COVID protocols will be followed. Please wear a mask.