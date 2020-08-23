1/1
Robert Alexis Peloquin
1933 - 2020
Robert Alexis Peloquin, 86, of Manchester, NH passed away at Catholic Medical Center (CMC) Hospital on August 11, 2020. Born in Baltic, CT on November 20, 1933, he was a son of the late Fred and Ella (Dube) Peloquin. He shared nearly 63 years of marriage with his wife, Lucille (Chop) Peloquin, who passed away in 2019.

Robert joined the Air Force and traveled to Europe and Hawaii before settling in Montville, CT to raise his family with Lucille. He retired from Pfizer, Inc. and he and Lucille moved to Goffstown, New Hampshire in 2005.

Robert had a passion for photography, collecting many cameras and joined various photography groups throughout the years. He enjoyed crafts of all kinds, especially using his photos. Robert also had a deep adoration and interest for Pandas.

Robert was pre-deceased by his two older brothers, William and Paul, and his younger sister Rita. He leaves behind his son, Mark Peloquin and his wife Jennifer of Vashon, WA; his daughter, Michelle Moulin and her husband Robert of Goffstown, NH; his grandson, Jared Moulin; step-granddaughter Erin Campbell, and step-great-grandson, Keegan Rowland.

A private family burial will take place in September and a Celebration of Life will be planned for Summer 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the World Wildlife Foundation to help save the Pandas.

Assisting with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium. To view Robert's online tribute, send condolences to his family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net




Published in Union Leader on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
Memories & Condolences

August 19, 2020
Mark & Michelle: so sorry for your Loss. Bob was a great friend and Cousin, we will miss his laugh and stories of family. Rest In Peace
Shirley Cloutier
Family
