Robert Allen Corson Sr. (Twin A) of Manchester, N.H., born Sept. 11, 1940, to Jesse Samual and Barbara Isabelle Corson (nee.McKay), died June 9, 2020.



In his life, he was a very devoted worker for several New England shoe shops, ran looms at Pittsfield Weaving and had a wonderful 32-year career as an unarmed security guard. He has greatly missed his time with New England Auto Auction of Londonderry and his friends of the Red Arrow.



His loving family will miss him greatly, his wife of 25 years, Florence D. Corson (nee Morneau); his daughters, Wanda Corson, Ramona Corson; and father figure to Rebecca Tattersall; and his pride grandchildren and great-grandchildren of New England. Respect to Gloria, the mother of his children.



With the recent loss of his only son, Robert Allen Corson, Jr., on June 6, 2020, and a loss of a daughter Karen Lynn Corson in 1995, all brothers and sister are now joined together.



There will not be any services. So please light a candle and just listen.



