Robert Allen Corson Jr. of Manchester, N.H., died June 6, 2020.
Born July 20, 1961, to Robert Allen Corson Sr. and Gloria M (nee Moody) Tattersall.
He leaves a loving son, Jeremy Corson, and a granddaughter.
Special thanks to Florence Corson (stepmother) and Brenda Clarke.
There will not be any services.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 21, 2020.