Robert Allen Corson Jr.
1961 - 2020
Robert Allen Corson Jr. of Manchester, N.H., died June 6, 2020.

Born July 20, 1961, to Robert Allen Corson Sr. and Gloria M (nee Moody) Tattersall.

He leaves a loving son, Jeremy Corson, and a granddaughter.

Special thanks to Florence Corson (stepmother) and Brenda Clarke.

There will not be any services.

Published in Union Leader on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
