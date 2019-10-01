MANCHESTER - Robert B. Beaudet, 84, of Manchester, died Sept. 28, 2019, in his residence surrounded by his loving family after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester on June 29, 1935, he was the son of the late Phillippe and Jeannette (Biron) Beaudet. He was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.
He attended Manchester High School West and graduated from Bishop Bradley High School. Robert earned his B.A. from St. Anselm College.
He served in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged at the rank of Airman 1st Class in 1962.
Before retiring in 1992, Robert worked 22 years for Public Service of New Hampshire.
Robert was a strong believer of his Christian faith. He enjoyed camping, fishing, working on cars and fixing everything. He had a good sense of humor and a big heart. Above all else, he will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Family members include his beloved wife of 57 years, Georgette I. (Gosselin) Beaudet; one daughter, Lisa I. Gaudette and partner Peter Moore of Manchester; three sons, Paul R. Beaudet and husband David Wertheimer of Seattle, Wash., Marc P. Beaudet of Anacortes, Wash., and Daniel G. Beaudet and wife Stephanie of Auburn; and four grandchildren, Joshua Gaudette, Johnathan Gaudette, David Moore, and Ava Beaudet.
He was predeceased by his son, Philip A. Beaudet in 1992; and his sister, Constance Vigneault.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours.
A celebration of life is planned for Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m. in Tower Hill Church, 43 Myles Road, Auburn. Committal prayers and military honors will follow in the mausoleum of Mount Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Road, Merrimack, N.H. 03054.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 1, 2019