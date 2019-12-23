Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert B. "Bob" Dugan Jr.. View Sign Service Information Foley Funeral Home 49 Court Street Keene , NH 03431 (603)-352-0341 Celebration of Life 2:30 PM Pub Restaurant, 131 Winchester Street Keene , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Keene on Dec. 25, 1934, he was the son of the late Robert B. Dugan Sr. and Florence (Lashua) Dugan.



Bob and his sister Patricia (Bishop) Dugan grew up in the Keene area. He attended St. Joseph's Regional School in Keene where he was active in sports, especially basketball and his favorite subjects were math and science. He graduated from Keene High School.



After high school, Bob attended Keene State Teachers College.



He served in the U.S.



Bob married the love of his life Pauline "Polly" (Barwicki) Dugan in 1961 and the couple enjoyed 45 years of marriage before Polly passed away in 2006. The Dugans lived in East Swanzey. While raising their family, Polly was a dental hygienist and Bob worked in the industrial supply field. As his children grew, Bob imparted his love of sports to them and was a mainstay at their various games and contests as a spectator as well as a coach.



He was a communicant of St. Bernard Church, and also attended St. Margaret Mary Church, both in Keene. Throughout his life, he was closely connected to the Catholic community, serving as a lecturer and usher at St. Stephen Church in West Swanzey and St. Bernard Church in the 1970s.



Bob supported and embraced Polly's many passions. The couple raised Norwegian Elkhounds and Dachshunds and entered several dog shows. Later, they were also active in the New Hampshire/Vermont Pug Rescue League, serving as pug parents for many dogs throughout the years.



Later in life, Bob joined the U.S. Postal Service, a job he truly loved where he served as a rural carrier throughout the Monadnock Region. He enjoyed following the New England Patriots, Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics and Notre Dame football. However, his first sports passion was the Boston Braves and some of earliest memories were of attending games at Braves Field in Boston with his father. He greatly enjoyed being part of family events and gatherings, serving as best man for his son Matt's wedding, as sponsor for his grandson Kyle's confirmation and attending concerts and sporting events with his children and grandchildren.



Selfless does not begin to describe a person like Bob. Polly faced many health challenges for years before her death and Bob was literally always at her side.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Pat; and wife, Polly.



Family members include his son, Christopher and wife, Helen; his grandchildren Kyle and Katie; his son, Matthew and wife, Heidi; his daughter, Shannon; and brother-in-law, Edward Barwicki.



Bob faced health challenges of his own over the past few years and received excellent care, caring and support from Cheshire Medical Center. The family especially wishes to thank Mary Ann Riley, RRT - Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program, Barbara Bates, M.D. and the team at Family Medicine C, Todd Silberstein, M.D. and Todd Duggan, M.D., who took care of Bob at the end of his life. Special thanks also to the amazing folks at Cheshire ICU who provided outstanding care to Bob in his final days and to Clergyman David Pittman, who provided great comfort to Bob and his family.



Bob was excited to learn that his alma mater, St. Joseph Regional School, was expanding to include high school. As such, his family is asking that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to St Joseph Regional School, 93 Wilson St., Keene, N.H. 03431.



.



SERVICES: The Dugan family wishes to invite friends to a remembrance celebration for Bob on Sunday, Dec. 29, at 2:30 p.m. in the Pub Restaurant, 131 Winchester St., Keene.



Foley Funeral Home of Keene is in charge of arrangements.



To offer online condolences or to share special memories, please visit





EAST SWANZEY - Robert B. "Bob" Dugan Jr., 84, of East Swanzey, died on Dec. 10, 2019, after a brief illness.Born in Keene on Dec. 25, 1934, he was the son of the late Robert B. Dugan Sr. and Florence (Lashua) Dugan.Bob and his sister Patricia (Bishop) Dugan grew up in the Keene area. He attended St. Joseph's Regional School in Keene where he was active in sports, especially basketball and his favorite subjects were math and science. He graduated from Keene High School.After high school, Bob attended Keene State Teachers College.He served in the U.S. Army on active duty from 1957 to 1959 and then in the U.S. Army Reserve through the early 1960s. While on active duty, Bob was posted for a period in Munich, Germany, where he served as an intelligence analyst during the Cold War.Bob married the love of his life Pauline "Polly" (Barwicki) Dugan in 1961 and the couple enjoyed 45 years of marriage before Polly passed away in 2006. The Dugans lived in East Swanzey. While raising their family, Polly was a dental hygienist and Bob worked in the industrial supply field. As his children grew, Bob imparted his love of sports to them and was a mainstay at their various games and contests as a spectator as well as a coach.He was a communicant of St. Bernard Church, and also attended St. Margaret Mary Church, both in Keene. Throughout his life, he was closely connected to the Catholic community, serving as a lecturer and usher at St. Stephen Church in West Swanzey and St. Bernard Church in the 1970s.Bob supported and embraced Polly's many passions. The couple raised Norwegian Elkhounds and Dachshunds and entered several dog shows. Later, they were also active in the New Hampshire/Vermont Pug Rescue League, serving as pug parents for many dogs throughout the years.Later in life, Bob joined the U.S. Postal Service, a job he truly loved where he served as a rural carrier throughout the Monadnock Region. He enjoyed following the New England Patriots, Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics and Notre Dame football. However, his first sports passion was the Boston Braves and some of earliest memories were of attending games at Braves Field in Boston with his father. He greatly enjoyed being part of family events and gatherings, serving as best man for his son Matt's wedding, as sponsor for his grandson Kyle's confirmation and attending concerts and sporting events with his children and grandchildren.Selfless does not begin to describe a person like Bob. Polly faced many health challenges for years before her death and Bob was literally always at her side.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Pat; and wife, Polly.Family members include his son, Christopher and wife, Helen; his grandchildren Kyle and Katie; his son, Matthew and wife, Heidi; his daughter, Shannon; and brother-in-law, Edward Barwicki.Bob faced health challenges of his own over the past few years and received excellent care, caring and support from Cheshire Medical Center. The family especially wishes to thank Mary Ann Riley, RRT - Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program, Barbara Bates, M.D. and the team at Family Medicine C, Todd Silberstein, M.D. and Todd Duggan, M.D., who took care of Bob at the end of his life. Special thanks also to the amazing folks at Cheshire ICU who provided outstanding care to Bob in his final days and to Clergyman David Pittman, who provided great comfort to Bob and his family.Bob was excited to learn that his alma mater, St. Joseph Regional School, was expanding to include high school. As such, his family is asking that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to St Joseph Regional School, 93 Wilson St., Keene, N.H. 03431.SERVICES: The Dugan family wishes to invite friends to a remembrance celebration for Bob on Sunday, Dec. 29, at 2:30 p.m. in the Pub Restaurant, 131 Winchester St., Keene.Foley Funeral Home of Keene is in charge of arrangements.To offer online condolences or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Dec. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close