ANTRIM - Robert B. Flanders of Antrim departed earth on Aug. 28, 2019.



Born in Goffstown on Jan. 7, 1935, he was the son of Russell B. and Geneva (Stafford) Flanders. He spent his youth in Weare where he "walked a mile to the one-room school in his rubber boots, uphill both ways!" Later he moved to Henniker where he graduated from high school and attended New England College.



In 1958, he enlisted in the U.S.



After his discharge, he began a lengthy career in the insurance industry before retiring in 2000 as assistant vice president of workers' compensation for AIG.



Always committed to community service, he served Antrim as a member of the Police Department, Board of Selectmen and Contoocook Valley School Board. Elected moderator in 1971, he held that office for 41 years. Immediately after retirement, he was elected to the New Hampshire Senate from District 7 where he represented constituents for three terms.



Instrumental in formulating and organizing the Antrim-Bennington Lions Club and Antrim Historical Society, he was charter president of both and a member of the Maplewood Cemetery Board for many years.



At the time of his death he was a sitting member of the New Hampshire Adult Parole Board and the Judicial Conduct Board having been appointed to both by the governor.



Family members include his wife, Alycemae of Antrim; his daughter, Debra; of Antrim; his brother, Bruce (Deborah) of Dardanelle, Ark.; his sister-in-law, Nancy (Dennis) Tewksbury of Sebring, Fla.; and nieces, nephews, cousins and his beloved boxer, Bube'.



.



SERVICES: A celebration of his life is planned for Saturday, Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. in First Presbyterian Church, where he has been a member for more than 60 years.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 73 Main St., Antrim, N.H., or a charity of one's choice.



Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Hillsborough, is in charge of arrangements.



For more information, please visit





