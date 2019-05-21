Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Boscawen 172 King Street Boscawen , NH 03303 (603)-622-1800 Send Flowers Obituary





Born on April 6, 1927, he was the son of Charles Edmund and Mabel Yeaton Bailey.



He attended Northwood Elementary School and was a graduate of Coe-Brown Northwood Academy.



During



He was the owner and operator of R. Bailey & Co. for many years. In addition he was in the well-drilling, school bus transportation and petroleum transportation businesses.



Bob was a hometown boy who served the town of Northwood for more than 60 years, including 13 years as selectman. He also served on the Northwood Budget Committee; Board of Adjustment; Highway Advisory Committee; Town Facilities Committee; Northwood Historical Society; and Fire Department.



Bob was also a past member of the Saddleback Mountain Lions Club (serving as president 1978-1979); Corinthian Lodge No. 82 F&AM; Bektash Shrine Temple, Concord; VFW Post #7217 and The American Legion. He earned the honor of Melvin Jones Fellow for Dedicated Humanitarian Services by the Lions Club International Foundation.



He was also a past member of the Coe-Brown Northwood Academy Board of Trustees for 22 years. He was a true visionary as a builder. When it came to Coe-Brown, he was instrumental in the conception and construction of the athletic fields, cross-country trails,



Bob enjoyed having the ability to douse for water, his annual North Country hunting trips with a group of men, Jenness Pond, riding in his gator, Yeaton family reunions, "productive" meetings and nonpareils.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Bula Cagwin; his brother, Carroll Bailey; and a half-sister, Viola Alexander.



Family members include Joann Weeks Bailey, his wife of 68 years; children Stephen Bailey and wife Carol, Charles Bailey and wife Sandra, Roberta Bailey and companion Barry Berube, Mary Piper and husband Scott, and Annie Bailey; nine grandchildren Sierra, Nicholas, Peter, Patty, Brennan, Jacqueline, Dylan, Jessica and Kestyn; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Zoey, Owen, Chase, Harper, Honour, Dayna, Leah, Emmit and Averie; and nieces, nephews and cousins.



Over the years, many other people came to refer to him as Uncle Bob. He will be deeply missed by his canine companion, Dolly.



.



SERVICES: There are no funeral services.



A private family committal service will be held at a later date.



Memorial donations may be made to Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, N.H. 03301 or

NORTHWOOD - Robert Emery Bailey, 92, of Northwood, died on May 19, 2019, surrounded by loved ones at the family homestead, where he lived since he was two years old.Born on April 6, 1927, he was the son of Charles Edmund and Mabel Yeaton Bailey.He attended Northwood Elementary School and was a graduate of Coe-Brown Northwood Academy.During World War II , he served in occupied Germany as acting supply sergeant. His decorations include the Army of Occupation Medal and World War II Victory Medal.He was the owner and operator of R. Bailey & Co. for many years. In addition he was in the well-drilling, school bus transportation and petroleum transportation businesses.Bob was a hometown boy who served the town of Northwood for more than 60 years, including 13 years as selectman. He also served on the Northwood Budget Committee; Board of Adjustment; Highway Advisory Committee; Town Facilities Committee; Northwood Historical Society; and Fire Department.Bob was also a past member of the Saddleback Mountain Lions Club (serving as president 1978-1979); Corinthian Lodge No. 82 F&AM; Bektash Shrine Temple, Concord; VFW Post #7217 and The American Legion. He earned the honor of Melvin Jones Fellow for Dedicated Humanitarian Services by the Lions Club International Foundation.He was also a past member of the Coe-Brown Northwood Academy Board of Trustees for 22 years. He was a true visionary as a builder. When it came to Coe-Brown, he was instrumental in the conception and construction of the athletic fields, cross-country trails, Smith Hall and Science Building. Together with John Lane, he helped make the Route 4 tunnel at CBNA a reality. Bob was also inducted into the CBNA Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012 for the Class of 1945. His ability to thoughtfully plan out building sites, both residential and commercial, is witnessed throughout the town of Northwood.Bob enjoyed having the ability to douse for water, his annual North Country hunting trips with a group of men, Jenness Pond, riding in his gator, Yeaton family reunions, "productive" meetings and nonpareils.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Bula Cagwin; his brother, Carroll Bailey; and a half-sister, Viola Alexander.Family members include Joann Weeks Bailey, his wife of 68 years; children Stephen Bailey and wife Carol, Charles Bailey and wife Sandra, Roberta Bailey and companion Barry Berube, Mary Piper and husband Scott, and Annie Bailey; nine grandchildren Sierra, Nicholas, Peter, Patty, Brennan, Jacqueline, Dylan, Jessica and Kestyn; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Zoey, Owen, Chase, Harper, Honour, Dayna, Leah, Emmit and Averie; and nieces, nephews and cousins.Over the years, many other people came to refer to him as Uncle Bob. He will be deeply missed by his canine companion, Dolly.SERVICES: There are no funeral services.A private family committal service will be held at a later date.Memorial donations may be made to Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, N.H. 03301 or www.crvna.org Published in Union Leader on May 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close