Robert Beaudry, Hudson, NH, age 91, passed away Aug.31, 2019. He was known for his engaging laugh, beautiful smile, and love for the Red Sox and Patriots. Born June 7, 1928 in Lowell, Ma, he was the son of Alice (Gagnon) and William J. Beaudry. Bob was raised by his father and stepmother, Emma (Levy) Beaudry. He worked for Joseph Bros, Manchester; WG Bagshaw, Nashua, and Producer's Dairy, Nashua, back when milk was delivered to your home in glass bottles. His last place of employment was Bishop Guertin HS, where he enjoyed frying batches of french fries for the students.Bob and his wife, Barbara had just celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. They enjoyed spending summers in York, Maine with family and friends.In addition to his wife, Barbara (Buxton), he is survived by his two sisters-Alice B. McCarthy, Manchester; Pauline B. Marchand, Virginia Beach; his sister in law, Pauline Lawrence, Nashua, and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life is planned on October 15th at the First Congregational Church in Milford, NH.

